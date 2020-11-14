Brit teen rescued after falling 10 meters in Malaga

BRIT Teen rescued after falling 10 meters down an embankment in Malaga

A British teenager fell off an embankment in Malaga and was knocked unconscious on Saturday, November 7. The 16-year-old was hanging out with friends near Coín’s Paseo del Obispo aqueduct when she slipped and fell.

The teen’s friends luckily managed to flag down a passing Civil Guard patrol, who called the emergency services. Medics had to make the precarious descent on damp and slippery mud in order to stabilise the girl, before transferring her to the ambulance.

Because of the unevenness of the ground, the civil guards, medics and firefighters made a human chain to pass the stretcher up onto solid ground. The teenager was transferred to the local health centre in Coin where she recovered from her injuries.

