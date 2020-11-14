BREAKING News – UK Covid cases are up 7.6% on last week

Nationwide coronavirus cases in the UK have risen by 26,860 in the last 24 hours; as last Saturday’s figure was 24’957 positive cases this means a rise of 7.6% in just a week. The daily death toll, in all settings, is one of the worst of the second wave and the most fatalities on a Saturday since 587 on May 2, when the UK was emerging from its initial peak of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Experts from the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warn that the next two weeks in the UK will be “absolutely crucial” if people are to be in a position “to spend the festive period with loved ones.”

Professor Susan Michie of SAGE said:

‘They’re going to be a very challenging two weeks, partly because of the weather, partly because, I think, the promise of a vaccine may be making people feel complacent.

‘But the vaccine is very unlikely to come in until the end of the year or beginning of next year and that’s going to make no difference to the current second wave.

‘So I think for the next two weeks, everybody has to really get all their resolve together.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – UK Covid cases up 7.6%”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!