Breaking News: Manhunt after girl, 17, was raped in a park in broad daylight

Police in Southampton have launched a manhunt afer a 17-year-old was raped in a park in broad daylight.

Officers are looking for a man in his 40s after the girl was approached by the suspect and raped as she walked through Houndwell Park at around 10am on Friday morning, November 13.

The attacker is said to be white and was wearing shorts.

There have been no arrests as yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Southampton Central Neighbourhood Policing Team have stepped up patrols in the area.

