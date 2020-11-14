Breaking News – 10 die in fire in Romanian Covid ICU ward

BREAKING News – 10 die in Romanian Covid ICU ward after a fire broke out

A fire has broken out in a public hospital in the northern city of Piatr Neamt in Romania on Saturday, November 14, killing ten people and critically injuring seven others. Romanian officials reported that the blaze broke out on an intensive care unit treating Covid-19 patients.

Irina Popa, the spokeswoman for the local Emergency Situations Inspectorate said that one hospital worker was among those injured in Saturday’s fire.

Romanian health minister, Nelu Tataru, told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

