A Baby Gorilla Born In Fuengirola Zoo to a pair of Western lowland gorillas named Buu and Echo.

Mother Buu, and father Echo, a pair of endangered species, Western lowland gorillas, welcomed the birth of their baby, at the Bioparc Zoo, in Fuengirola, Malaga, on Friday, November 13.

In a video posted online, which has already clocked up more than 32,000 views, the enormous mother Buu can be seen tenderly and so gently caring for her new-born baby, which as yet has not been named.

The Zoo runs a conservation program to help endangered species, located in the centre of Fuengirola, and the two gorillas, Echo and Buu are it’s biggest attractions by far, living in an open-plan, glass-fronted enclosure, where both of these huge creatures appear to really enjoy the attention from the thousands of visitors the Zoo attracts each year, as they prowl up and down the beautifully laid out grounds of their home, often seen to be actually making real poses for the cameras.

The Bioparc Zoo is one of only a handful of this type of “open-plan” Zoos in the world, where the creatures are not behind bars but are in glass-fronted enclosures, and apparently the only other Zoo with a similar design and standard, is in Florida, USA.

