Influencers from all over Spain met up in a villa in Marbella on Friday. The party participants were from Madrid, Tenerife, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville and Malaga. The company that hosted the event, Hellosaturday, is dedicated to holding events and this particular one runs from November 12 to 16.

HelloSaturday advertised on Instagram, and assured the social network that they were going to “respect all security measures” using individual PCR controls and thermometer guns- they apparently had the house disinfected too. They also indicated that the event was “private”, even though they opened a raffle so that more people could attend!

The influencers met at the villa and straight away were posting ‘Brand Awareness’ videos, which, if you are not familiar with, are adverts for products that the influencers are sponsored to wear or use. Everything from hair rollers to nail varnish to the latest mobile phone are promoted this way and it is a very lucrative market at the moment, especially with more people stuck at home.

This meeting has aroused all kinds of criticism among Internet users, especially as is was obvious that no-one was observing social distancing by mixing closely together in a group.

