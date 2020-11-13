Nevada has been hit by the worst earthquake in 66 years. The earthquake registering 5.4 on the Richter scale, hit on Friday morning and was felt in many areas.

-- Advertisement --



The Nevada 5.4 earthquake was followed around 30 seconds later by another earthquake in California, this time measuring 5.2. In Nevada, Sharon Wehrly, Esmeralda County Sheriff, videoed the damage to the US 95 road, and said “As you can see, the highway has shifted at mile marker Esmeralda 89.

Earthquakes in themselves are not uncommon, and many smaller earthquakes are experienced each year. Although, a worrying trend is developing in the USA with smaller earthquakes in the Yellowstone area, that leads scientist to question the stability of the National Park.

The Yellowstone National Park has not had a Volcano eruption in 640,000 years, but scientists have warned that it may erupt. According to The Express, the US Geological Survey group, has “revealed 58 earthquakes have hit Yellowstone in the past 28 days.” The quantity of earthquakes can be a sign of a forthcoming volcanic eruption.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Worst Earthquake in 66 Years Hits Nevada, USA”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.