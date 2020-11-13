WOMEN On Top: Kamela Harris’ husband breaks gender stereotypes by putting her career ahead of his

Doug Emhoff, 56, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has vowed to quit his law practice by Inauguration Day in order to support his wife in her new position. The future second gentleman of the United States took a leave of absence from his law firm DLA Piper during the Democratic campaign.

“This gives us a model and it is a fabulous model,” Dartmouth College professor of business administration Ella L.J. Bell Smith told USA TODAY.

“Mr. Harris,” she said, referring to Emhoff, “is totally comfortable stepping back so his wife can show her brilliance, grace, grit and power because he wants her to succeed.”

Asked by a 9-year-old in an online “Ask a Grown-up” session what he would do if Harris got the nod from Biden:

“Well, first I’d say ‘Yay!'” Emhoff replied. “And then I’m just gonna do what I always do, Atticus. I’m going to support her because it’s really important for men and even young boys to support the strong and wonderful women in their lives, and I’m going to do that, and I hope you do that too.”

