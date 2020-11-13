Woman raped by Instagram contact

A MAN, 25, was arrested for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman he met on Instagram.

The victim and the detainee, both from La Rioja, had only met on Instagram and had agreed to meet. He picked her up in his vehicle and took her to a car park, where he allegedly raped her. She was unable to escape because of the small space in the car and the fact that the accused is much larger than her.

Her testimony and that of witnesses, led the Guardia Civil to believe what she reported, and they arrested the man, who has a criminal record for robbery, family abuse, damages, grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

He refused to testify and was taken to court. He was later released with charges, his passport was confiscated and he was banned from leaving Spain.

