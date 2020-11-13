WATCH Video: One man’s quest to find the perfect pint of Guinness in Spain

Since the dawn of time, man has searched for that elusive, almost mystical, perfect pint of Guinness. And now one man has vowed to visit every tavern in Spain in search of the country’s best pint.

-- Advertisement --



Egan Papa knows his Guinny, and has vowed on Facebook page Pints to Prams that he will not rest until he has found the perfect pint.

Egan has kicked off his quest in the Costa Blanca South, already sampling the offerings of four pubs. So far, he has judged the best pint of Guinness in Spain to be found in The Cabo Roig Inn, on the Orihuela Costa, which he scored an impressive – and fairly unbeatable – ten out of ten.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch Video: Quest to find the perfect pint of Guinness in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.