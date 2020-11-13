Watch Video – John Lewis touch the heart of the nation

JOHN Lewis has touched the heart of the nation again this year with its Christmas ad for 2020 as they encourage Brits to do something nice for others.

The Give A Little Love ad, which is a joint effort with Waitrose, features different acts of kindness through nine different live-action and animated scenes.

It starts with a little girl in a yellow raincoat helping a boy get his football down from the tree, using a heart umbrella.

The little boy then helps a snowman to fly away who then in return helps a family get their car going.

The final moment is a kind-hearted nurse on a bus gives a heart-shaped sticker on her apple to a little girl to mend her glasses.

In total there are nine acts of kindness involving a heart in one way or another, helping to form a chain reaction of happiness.

The Give A Little Love ad is different from any other campaign that John Lewis has done and this is because the retailer recognises that this year is like no other.

Eight artists helped create the different scenes, including Chris Hopewell, who has created music videos for Radiohead and Franz Ferdinand, and French animator Sylvian Chomet.

John Lewis said the reason behind this was because it wanted to support the creative industry, which has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

John Lewis normally starts the ad in February – but this year held off until June due to Covid.

The retailer said it has questioned whether it would be appropriate to make an ad at all this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "John Lewis touch the heart of the nation ".

