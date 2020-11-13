UK Government to Cut Quarantine to Seven Days in bid save travel industry.

Travel quarantine is to be cut from two weeks to one under government plans to get Britain flying again. A task force set up by ministers has concluded that increased use of Covid testing would make it safe to allow the current 14-day restriction to be slashed next month.

The group’s report, expected to be approved by the Government, has recommended travellers returning from virus hotspots should be asked to quarantine for five days before being tested. Provided the test comes back negative, they would then be released from self-isolation two days later.

