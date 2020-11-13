Ware’s resignation letter, as seen by CNN, is addressed directly to President Trump, effective as of Friday, November 13, in he writes that it has been an honor to serve, highlighting his work on the Covid response, and on election security, but, in her personal letter of farewell to his staff, Ware makes it clear that he had no desire to step down, stating that he is leaving “with much sadness” and that “it’s too soon.”

Ware went on to outline his accomplishments, “We secured election day from foreign interference. Boom!”

Christopher Krebs, the CISA Director, praised Ware’s efforts on defense of federal networks, defending healthcare systems, and on election security, writing, “Bryan approached each new challenge with enthusiasm, and a collaborative attitude, helping to drive forward changes necessary to mature CISA as an operational Agency”.

Bryan Ware’s deputy, Matt Hartman, has been appointed by Krebs to take over the position of acting assistant director.

There have been several unexpected changes at the Pentagon during the last week,

starting when Trump fired Mark Esper, the Defense Secretary on Monday, November 9, raising alarm among senior staff at the Pentagon.

Boyd submitted her resignation to Homeland Security Secretary, Chad Wolf, on Thursday, November 11, writing “It is with sadness that I submit my resignation, effective November 13, 2020. I have believed that people of character should support the institution of the Presidency and work within it to inform and influence policy decisions that reflect well on the people’s government. This belief has been tested many times these past few years, and it is my fervent prayer that I made the best possible choices. I wish you and our colleagues across the government the strength to act with honor in the months ahead”.

