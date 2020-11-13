Top al-Qaida leader killed in Mali

France says a top al-Qaida leader has been killed in Mali

French officials say that senior al-Qaida commander Bah ag Moussa has been killed during an operation in northeastern Mali. Moussa was the top figure in the militant group’s North Africa Wing.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, November 13, that a French military strike killed Bah ag Moussa, who was on the US terrorism list.

“A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces”, Parly said in a statement.

France has over 5,100 military personnel spread across the region. A surge in violence in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger has meant the operation has focused a large portion of its troops in Mali.

Parly says the militant leader was finally taken out on Tuesday after several weeks of military operations involving ground troops and helicopters.

“This is a major success in the fight against terrorism,” Parly said.

