STREET stabbing in Villaverde, Madrid leaves 2 people injured. Police are hunting for suspects in the double stabbing.

-- Advertisement --



The man and woman were together when attacked in a street in Villanueva, possibly by more than one person. The attack took place just after 11pm on Thursday night near Paseo Alberto Palacios. National Police are now in charge of the crime and are said to be searching for multiple suspects.

The brutal attack has left a man, 35, with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times. He has been taken to the 12 de Octubre Hospital with stab wounds in his neck amongst other places. A woman, 21, was also stabbed during the attack and received a wound to the abdomen, and has been taken to hospital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Street Stabbing in Villaverde”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!