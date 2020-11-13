Seville woman denies murdering partner

SEVILLE woman denies murdering her partner, whose skull she kept in a box

Carmen Moreno, a 67-year-old woman from Seville, has denied all involvement in the disappearance and death of her partner of seven years, Jesús María Baranda, who disappeared from their apartment on Padre Basabe street in Castro Urdiales in February last year.

Moreno is in prison in the El Dueso penitentiary (Santoña), on September 28, 2019, a friend opened the box she had given her for safe-keeping because it had started to smell, and a skull was discovered. Forensic tests confirmed it belonged to Mr Baranda.

When Moreno appeared in Court on Friday, November 13, she insisted she had “nothing to do” with the disappearance and death of her partner, a 67-year-old Basque retiree. She said she has “no idea what could have happened” and that the couple “loved each other very much”.

Moreno offered no explanation as to how the skull ended up in a box in her possession, and officials as yet have not uncovered a motive for the crime or discovered the rest of the body.

