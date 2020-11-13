Seven Passengers Test Positive on First Caribbean Cruise Since the Coronavirus Pandemic

Seven passengers have now tested positive for Covid-19 aboard the SeaDream 1 cruise ship docked in Barbados.

Passengers who have tested negative for the virus will be able to leave the ship and travel home said passengers Gene Sloan and Ben Hewitt on Friday. They are both among a handful of cruise journalists and bloggers on board.

The SeaDream Yacht Club cruise was the first to return to the Caribbean since the coronavirus pandemic shut operations down in March and was meant to demonstrate that increased safety protocols, including regular testing aboard the ship, could allow cruise voyages to take place during the pandemic.

Instead, one passenger fell ill on Wednesday, forcing the SeaDream 1 to return to Barbados, where all 53 passengers and 66 crew were tested. Ben Hewitt said the crew had informed passengers that everyone who had tested negative twice would be allowed to disembark the ship and fly home on Saturday.

SeaDream Yacht Club said in a news release Thursday afternoon that “guests” had received “assumptive positive” results to preliminary rapid Covid tests, but did not specify the number who had done so.

Seadream’s first Caribbean cruise since March has to be cut short as a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

