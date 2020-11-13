School in Alhaurín el Grande Closes Due to COVID Outbreak Between Teachers and Students.

-- Advertisement --



El Chorro de Alhaurín el Grande school has been forced to close for 10 days due to a Covid outbreak among teachers and students. The school will reopen its doors on Monday, November 23, “due to the epidemiological situation that occurred”, said the director in the document that certifies the closure of the school.

Teaching will continue by video conference call through the internet. At the moment, testing is being carried out on the rest of the school and staff. The last outbreak of coronavirus in an educational center occurred at the Los Guindos school on October 15 which caused the closure of six complete classrooms.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “School in Alhaurín el Grande Closes Due to COVID Outbreak”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!