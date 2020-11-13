River Adra project about to become a reality

ADRA mayor Manuel Cortes announced that work on channelling the River Adra should start early next year.

The news arrived two days after Cortes had asked for the project to be included in the central government’s 2021 Budget.

“This is great news,” he said. “It is a response to one of our municipality’s historic needs that will protect the population from flooding.”

At the same time it would provide safety for Adra’s agricultural area and increase the town’s opportunities for growth, the mayor stated.

Cortes revealed that he had been contacted by the central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria, adding that he was “confident” that the plans would go through and the project he had fought so long for would become a reality.

The project finally began to look possible once channelling the river was classed a Ministry of Agriculture priority in 2018 and was the subject of a cost-benefit study by the General Directorate for Water, Cortes admitted.

The mayor stressed the enormous impact that rechannelling the river would have on Adra.

“Meanwhile, we shall keep a close watch on all the steps that are taken from now on,” he said.

