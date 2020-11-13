Proper restoration planned for botched job

THE residents’ association of the Palencia building now famous for its botched restoration job has announced that the façade will be restored properly.

The 20th century sculpture, on one of the city’s most emblematic and visited buildings, has become the latest example of a questionable restoration job, and having gone unnoticed until now, has received many complaints.

The head of the association, Miguel Pelaez, reports that they have requested an estimate and contacted the Heritage Department, as the building has structural protection, so any work carried out needs to have their approval.

Once they have it, the work will be carried out and the sculpture will be returned to its former state, while also repairing other parts of the relief which had been damaged over the years.

The work will be carried out in the Spring coinciding with better weather, in order to ensure a good result.

Artist Antonio Guzman Capel was the first to share images of the botched restoration.

The building was reformed by Caja Duero-España and this residents’ association was created in 2011, but since then, according to the association, no major work has been carried out on the façade. This means that the restoration which has been the centre of attention these past days must have taken place before 2011, when the building belonged to the bank.

The building was opened in 1923 and has religious images on the outside.

The face of what was a smiling shepherdess has now become the brunt of jokes across the web.

