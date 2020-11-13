Pre-Lockdown 2 Partying Possibly to Blame for Rise in Covid Cases

THE Pre-lockdown 2 partying seen in major cities across England is being blamed by some for the rise in Covid cases. The night before the second national lockdown came into place in England saw partygoers making the most of their final night of freedom and hitting the town in many cities.

With lockdown 2 now fully underway and restrictions in place, there are conflicting views of the current situation. On the one hand the pre-lockdown 2 partying is being blamed for an increase in cases, while on the other hand, the 3-Tier system that was already in place is said to have helped decrease the number of infections. The Daily Mail reports that the number of cases that we are seeing “is the highest since the Covid-19 outbreak began and comes a week after England’s second national lockdown started.”

It is becoming apparent that looking at trends in the data is more important than relying on the figures for a single day. According to the Telegraph, Professor Carl Heneghan said, “These figures are going through the roof, and it’s not really surprising when we saw scenes like Christmas Eve last week before we went into lockdown.” However, on a positive note the R number, which is important in monitoring the spread of the virus has dropped below 1.

The main thing now is to stay safe and follow the Lockdown 2 rules.

