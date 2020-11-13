PM’s top adviser leaves No 10 to ‘clear the air’ after Hinting to the Media he Would Leave Before the New Year.

Dominic Cummings tonight ostentatiously marched out of Downing Street clutching onto ‘things in a cardboard box’ as sources claimed he had left “for good”. The Prime Minister’s top advisor chose to walk out in front of the world’s media instead of using one of the many side entrances to No10 in what appeared to be a staged and bizarre stunt.

In comes after Mr Cummings’ top ally, Director of Communications Lee Cain, announced he would quit in an ongoing political soap opera that has gripped No10 just as the UK hit 50,000 coronavirus deaths. Several Tory MPs have welcomed the pair’s departure as a chance for Mr Johnson to make a fresh start.

The BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said Mr Cummings departure from No 10 had been brought forward given the “upset in the team” in Downing Street, for which she said it had been a “difficult week”.



