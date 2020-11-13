Petition for Jailed Mum Sentenced for Attempted Murder

A PETITION has been started for a jailed Mum that tried to kill her baby and commit suicide during lockdown.

The Petition has been started by readers of The Lincolnite in response to the mum being jailed, when people believe that she should be given support instead for her mental wellbeing. The Petition is called ‘The UK British Criminal Justice System criminalising the mentally ill is wrong’ and is gaining signatures quickly.

The Lincolnite reported that the mother “attempted suicide and devised a method to kill both herself and her child in their South Lincolnshire home on May 7 this year, during the first lockdown. She then had a sudden change of heart and instead rang for help, keeping herself and her child alive before telling nurses at hospital what she had done.”

The woman, who cannot be named pleaded guilty to attempted murder and received a 4-year prison sentence. The court heard that there is a history of abuse from the father, and that during lockdown visits from him to the 2-year-old had stopped. The mother acted when she thought the Father’s visits were likely to start again.

The petition aims to free the woman from jail and get her the support that she needs.

