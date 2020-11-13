Mum screams that she ‘lost her baby’ in migrant crossing tragedy

Mum desperately screams that she ‘lost her baby’ in another migrant crossing tragedy in the Mediterranean Sea

A terrified mother from Guinea screamed, “I lose my baby” after being rescued from a sinking dinghy in the Mediterranean. While dozens more migrants are filmed still struggling in the water, mother six-month-old Joseph can be heard wailing “Where is my baby? I lose my baby. Find my baby. Find my baby”.

More than 100 migrants have died in just three days this week while trying to reach Europe. Baby Joseph was pulled from the sea off the coast of Libya but later died of cardiac arrest, according to refugee rescue charity Proactiva Open Arms.

A spokesperson for Emergency, which provides medical care and is working alongside Open Arms to rescue migrants, said:

“The dinghy had deflated and everyone on board was in the water.

“We recovered 113 people, including seven women and four children, and five lifeless bodies.

“Unfortunately, in the hours following the rescue, a six-month-old baby, who was already in a precarious condition, lost his life.”

Open Arms tweeted: “The Med is a cemetery with no gravestones.”

