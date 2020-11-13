THE use of an anonymous or ‘blind’ CV achieved a slight improvement in hiring women in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The Women’s Institute has published results from the largest European project using anonymous CVs, but it showed that although the number of women selected for interviews had risen by three per cent, the number of women hired only rose by 0.98 per cent.

The project was introduced in Spain between 2017 and 2019 and the report includes data from 240 hiring processes carried out in 46 companies in Spain.

The Women’s Institute has achieved the objective if proving there is prejudice and stereotypes which stop companies from hiring women.

Almost 100 companies were initially due to take part, although only 46 remained for the two years the project lasted. They include Repsol, Sodexo, Mutua Madrileña and Ilunion, which during selection processes prior to the final interview opted for not knowing the gender of the applicant and instead focusing on their skills.

This meant that the CVs had no name, gender, age, photo or marital status.

The group which showed most positive figures was women between 50 and 59, where 16 were hired, compared to three the previous year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More women hired with anonymous CVs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.