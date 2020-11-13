MOST than half of those infected with coronavirus in Malaga are asymptomatic, which could help the virus spreading more easily

Health experts reported that in the province of Malaga, more than half of people who have Covid-19 are asymptomatic, that is, they do not show any signs that they have contracted the virus (fever, cough, muscle aches and headaches, tiredness, loss of smell and taste, vomiting and diarrhoea).

-- Advertisement --



“That more than half of the Covid cases are asymptomatic in the province of Malaga is tremendously dangerous, since the absence of symptoms makes the virus more easily transmitted,” a medical expert told SUR. They also said that asymptomatic people should not be held responsible as they do not know they are spreading the virus.

The source stressed that it is essential to strictly respect the protection measures established by the health authorities: the use of masks, maintaining a safe distance of at least one and a half meters, practicing frequent hand washing and ventilating enclosed spaces.

“Prudence is key to curbing infections”, the expert said, adding that many of those infected without symptoms in this second wave are young, while the number of symptomatic cases is greater than in the first

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More than half of those with coronavirus in Malaga are asymptomatic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.