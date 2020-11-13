Mojacar’s municipal Residence completed

MOJACAR’S Residence for the Elderly and Day Centre will soon be ready for use.

Located on a 10,000-square metre plot in El Palmeral, 300 metres from the beach, the complex has a built area of 2,750 square metres.

The Residencia has six single rooms with ensuite bathrooms and 27 double rooms, also with their own bathroom, as well as lounges and two dining rooms.

Amongst other facilities, the specialist zone includes an infirmary, rooms for occupational therapy and physiotherapy, a pharmacy and consulting rooms for doctors and psychologists.

On a recent visit to the finished building, Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano expressed her satisfaction with the completion of the project and the centre’s imminent opening.

“This is a centre designed to provide assistance and quality of life for our elderly,” Cano said.

The Residencia de Mayores provides a substitute for the family on a temporary or permanent basis for those in a situation of dependency.

The day centre, which is separate from the Residencia, has a capacity for 20 people. It will help to improve or maintain as far as possible the personal autonomy of elderly people with some degree of dependency while providing support for their families and carers.

