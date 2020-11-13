Meet the Three Kings in Villajoyosa

VILLAJOYOSA’S Fiestas councillor confirmed that the town’s children can meet the Three Kings this Christmas.

The traditional parade on the evening of January 5 has been cancelled owing to anti-Covid health and safety regulations, but La Vila’s youngest residents will be able to meet and talk to Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar in their homes via Zoom.

The virtual visits can be arranged at the Villajoyosa Tourist Office where each family will receive a date and a time for a call from the Kings on December 28, 29 and 30 or January 2, 3 and 4.

