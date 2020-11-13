Malaga City Council Puchases 30,000 Antigen Tests for the Hospitality Industry

Malaga City Council buys 30,000 cheap antigen tests for the areas hospitality industry.

Restaurant customers or malagueños hotels clients and other sectors within the service area will be able to take an antigen test to find out whether they have Covid-19 at a price of just two euros, the typical cost in medical centres is between 50 and 60 euros. Customers who make a reservation will be able to take a test for Covid-19 for the very low price of two euros, its usual cost is about 55 euros.

The agreement will be signed off this Friday by the Malaga City Council, the Mahos hotel management association, and the Association of private clinics of the province, who are all part of the pilot project launched by the City Council so that Malaga capital can be considered a safe destination against the coronavirus.

