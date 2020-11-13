Make A Smile’s Christmas Bag appeal goes online

MAKE A SMILE is doing things a little differently this year, to keep everybody safe.

“Rather than asking you to go shopping to fill a Christmas Bag for the children, we would love you to send us a voucher,” Make A Smile said.

“That way we can buy presents for each of the children from their very own Santa’s wish list. This means that the children will get exactly what they want, and we will still be able to supply the homes with the items they need at Christmas and through to Spring 2021.”

Since 2008, the Make A Smile Christmas Bag appeal has brought a ton of Christmas love and joy to children in care homes on the Costa Blanca.

Now, due to these difficult and unprecedented times, Make A Smile has been made simpler but will still put big smiles on the children’s faces over the holidays.

To send an Amazon voucher, go to the www.amazon.es website and search for E-cheque Regalo, enter the amount and add the info@makeasmile.es mail address.

Readers who have difficulty in purchasing Amazon vouchers should ring Make A Smile between 10am and 5pm on weekdays on 965 836 814.

