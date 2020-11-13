Level Two Alert raised for New Zealand volcano

LEVEL Two Alert raised for New Zealand’s deadly White Island volcano

Scientists from New Zealand’s seismic monitoring agency GND Science have raised the alert level on the Whakaari – or White Island – volcano to a Level Two after observing volcanic ash from steam and gas plumes. The alert is now at the same level as it was during the deadly December eruption last year which killed 21 people.

Ariel reconnaissance flights on Thursday, November 12 showed volcanic material on GeoNet webcams and the output is considered higher than normal, according to scientists.

“Observations during the flight confirmed the presence of some fine material (ash) in the plume,” duty volcanologist Yannik Behr said.

The island has recently been subject to several small earthquakes, which have led to “several episodes of slightly increased volcanic tremor.”

“While the gas output observed on Thursday is higher than recent observations, other monitoring parameters do not show significant changes,” Behr added.

