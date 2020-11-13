KYLIE Minogue makes UK Pop History by becoming the First ever Female Pop Star to have a No1 album in the UK over 5 different decades.



Australian pop star, 52-year-old Kylie Minogue, today, Friday, November 13, became the first female singer to ever achieve the feat of having a number one hit album to top the pop charts in the UK in five different decades, when her latest album, “Disco”, hit the top of the charts, a feat she shares now with Bruce Springsteen, who is the only male singer to have achieved the same accolade.

-- Advertisement --



Kylie has released 15 studio albums to date, and this dance-orientated album is her eighth No1 chart-topper, taking her one place ahead of fellow pop legends, Cliff Richard, George Michael, and Elton John, who have seven each.

After being one of the star’s of Australian soap “Neighbours”, Kylie went on to launch a pop career in the mid-eighties with Stock, Aitken & Waterman.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kylie Minogue Makes UK Pop History”.