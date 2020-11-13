Journalist fired for masturbating on Zoom

JOURNALIST fired after caught masturbating in a Zoom meeting with colleagues

Celebrated journalist Jeffrey Toobin, 60, has been sacked by the New Yorker on Wednesday, November 11 after a mortifying blunder last month where he masturbated in a Zoom meeting in front of his colleagues.

On Wednesday, a rep from the New Yorker’s parent company Conde Nast reported his termination to the New York Times, saying that Toobin “is no longer affiliated with our company. I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

While in the Zoom meeting with employees of the magazines and WNYC radio last month, Toobin switched to a second call, which appears to have been a phone-sex line, and exposed himself in front of his colleagues, not realising his camera was still on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off camera,” Toobin said last month. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

