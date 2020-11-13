A HUG Room has been created, much to the delight and happiness of both residents and families of a care home in Italy.

-- Advertisement --



The Hug Room is made to the highest standards and relatives must follow strict hygiene rules before being allowed to enter the room in the Domenico Sartor Care Home in Castelfranco. The room is welcomed by residents who have faced far too long without being able to see family and are suffering from being lonely.

The Metro reports that “Deputy Mayor of Italian town Trieste, Paolo Polidori, has said the ‘hug room’ ‘absolutely’ must be considered in other areas in order to save people from feeling isolated as a second wave of coronavirus grips Europe.” As the pandemic is growing around the world, vulnerable adults in homes are spending more and more time without the normal comfort and contact that they would have from their families. The Hug Room is a concept that could ease the problem.

The residents are loving the contact that the room is giving them, and one resident of the Italian home told TGcom24 “I was finally able to hug my daughter again. After weeks of video calls, it seemed like a mirage. It was a contact that I had been missing for too long.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hug Room Happiness for Care Home Residents in Italy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!