Greggs Cuts 820 Jobs as Coronavirus Crisis Hammers High Street

Greggs cuts 820 Jobs as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the high street.

The fast-food baker suffered a “challenging month” in August, as the closure of seated areas meant it could not take advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme which gave many hospitality firms a much-needed lifeline. A scorching British summer didn’t help and instead created less interest in their hot food.

The high street staple employs 25,000 people and has over 2,000 shops, the proposed new cuts equate to around 3% of the total workforce. However, Greggs said it is not looking to close any of its UK stores. Back in September, the chain said in a statement: “The outlook for trading remains uncertain, with rising Covid-19 infection rates leading to increasing risks of supply chain interruption and further restrictions on customer activities out of the home. “In these challenging conditions, our teams continue to work hard and have proven our ability to operate with social distancing and adapt to new digital channels.”

