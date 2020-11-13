Frantic search for boy seen wandering streets in pyjamas

FRANTIC search for boy, 8, seen wandering the streets alone in his pyjamas and slippers

A frantic police search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was spotted alone on Thursday night, November 12, in New Waltham, North East Lincolnshire. Grimsby Live reported that the child, wearing only dark coloured pyjamas and slippers, was last seen around midnight.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “I want to reassure the public that we have teams on the ground in the Harvey Walk and surrounding areas conducting a number of enquiries to try and locate this child.

“We have been making CCTV enquiries, going house to house and searching lots of areas in the vicinity, as understandably we are concerned for the safety of the child.”

A neighbour saw the child walking past her house and called police, just after midnight.

“The child was last seen on Harvey Walk, but is believed to have headed towards Peterson Drive and then turned left around midnight this morning.

“Currently we have the CCTV image which shows the child we are looking for,” Kelly said

