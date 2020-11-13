FLorida woman crashes into alligator pit on her way home from work

Dr Nita Kunnumpurath, 30, met a tragic end while driving home in Naples, Florida when she lost control of her car and plunged into a canal full of vicious alligators. A horrified couple driving behind the woman along a stretch of road known as Alligator Alley ran to her aid.

The man ran to the water’s edge and began to pull her out, but had to abandon the unconscious doctor when the alligators charged to attack him.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly afterward, and police shot at the alligators until they backed off, but unfortunately, it was by then too late to save her life.

Dr. Nita Kunnumpurath, who was originally from India, was studying surgery in Miami at the time of her death. According to her family, she was ‘living her dream’ in the USA and her future plans were to build a hospital in her childhood Wayanad, India.

