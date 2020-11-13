END of An Era: A friendly little mini-market in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, has had to close its doors after 38 years due to the loss in trade and the COVID restrictions imposed on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



Andy and his wife Tina have run this mini-market in the popular Dona Lola centre for the last 18 years, they took over in 2002 from the previous owner who also operated the business for 18 years. In the beginning, and even in recent years, it was profitable, popular, and an essential part of local life in Calahonda, being the only mini-market to open on Sundays and having provided that exclusive service for 18 years.

As well as the everyday essentials such as bread and milk, Tina recalls being asked to stock condoms and being reminded by holidaymakers from England to make sure they were stocked up for when they arrived at the nearby Dona Lola Resort. When COVID 19 first hit in March this year with the initial state of alarm, Andy and Tina rode the storm and fought their way through it, but there was only so long they could go on seeing their takings vanish overnight!

Tina has received hundreds of messages of support on her Facebook page, and she says people have been very kind with their comments and its lifted her and Andy

at this difficult time. After talking to other local businesses in Dona Lola, the feeling seems to be one of shock that such a long-standing and popular business has had to finally close down- despite a valiant battle to stay open during tough restrictions.

Andy and Tina said they were overwhelmed with all the support they had received and will soon decide what to do next. They were grateful for all the help and advice from local people and in particular councillor Bill Anderson, who they said had provided invaluable information and support to them.

The remainder of the stock at closure was given to a local charity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “End of An Era ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.