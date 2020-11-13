Eight Destinations Added to UK Travel Corridor List

Eight destinations have been added to UK’s ‘safe travel’ corridor list.

Eight destinations have been added to the UK’s travel corridor list while Greece, apart from five islands, has been removed. The eight additions are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iceland, Chile, Cambodia, Laos, Qatar, the Turks and Caicos islands and Bahrain, meaning arrivals from those countries no longer need to quarantine for 14 days.

The Greek islands remaining on the ‘need to quarantine’ list are Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos, the travel ban on Denmark has been extended for a further 14 days.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed changes to the restrictions will come into force at 4.00 am on Saturday morning, November 14, on in his weekly update via Twitter. Shapps reiterated that travel, except for some reasons including work and education, is not permitted under current lockdown restrictions in England.

