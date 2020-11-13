Donald Trump says there will be No Lockdown in the United States, as long as he is still the President.

Donald Trump, on Friday, November 13, from The White House, in his first live press conference, since Joe Biden was declared president-elect, has insisted there will never be any lockdown as long as he is still the President, saying, “according to some estimates, a national lockdown costs the country around $50 billion per day, and hundreds of thousands of jobs per day, ideally we won’t go to a lockdown… I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown, hopefully, the ah, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but ahh I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown, there won’t be a necessity, lockdowns cost lives and they cost a lot of problems, the cure can not be, you gotta remember, the cure can not be worse than the problem itself, and I’ve said it many times”.

The President then refused to take any questions from the floor.

