Dominic Cummings Set To ‘Jump Ship’ by the End of The Year

Dominic Cummings, one of Boris Johnson’s Top Advisors, is Set To ‘Jump Ship’ by the End of The Year, according to reports.

Dominic Cummings will leave his role as the PM’s chief adviser by end of the year, his departure will come after a power struggle behind the scenes at Number 10. Sources close to Cumming’s say this is something that may have hastened his decision. It was back in January this year when he posted a blog saying he planned to leave his role by the end of the year- that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

The latest in a series of rows came to light with the recent resignation of his close ally Lee Cain as the prime minister’s director of communications. Both Cummings and Mr Cain both worked with Mr Johnson as part of the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum. The pair are widely regarded to have since headed a ‘Vote Leave’ faction of colleagues in Number 10 and other parts of government.

