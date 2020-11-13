Do you make decisions based on reviews?

WHEN searching for any type of insurance provider its safe to say that price and customer reviews are the main influences over the decision-making process.

One company which stands out from the crowd providing health insurance for Ex-pats here in Spain is Golden Leaves.

The fact they are an English speaking company is clearly a huge selling point but when you read the reviews online it’s actually about so much more than that.

Golden Leaves don’t have a typical sales team, they have a team of experts who take the time to get to know you and your needs. The majority of reviews online see clients refer to the person they spoke to by their first name, which is rare in such a corporate environment.

The staff are highly knowledgeable in their products and make it their mission to match your needs to a suitable product.

Here are just a few examples of why Golden Leaves are Spain’s favourite health insurance provider amongst ex-pats.

Chris Bendall

After several hours of phoning around for health insurance quotes, I had the good fortune to speak to Victoria Appleton at “Golden Leaves International”. Not only was their quote better than any other, but I was most impressed with Victoria’s depth of knowledge and understanding of the product. I had many questions that other companies had not been able to answer adequately, but Victoria could not have been more helpful and informative. She made the whole process so much easier and dealt with my enquiry (and subsequent enrolment) with the utmost professionalism and efficiency.

Now that I have the health insurance product (which I am very pleased with), Victoria is still just as helpful and professional whenever I have an enquiry or question.

I wholeheartedly recommend Victoria and her team at Golden Leaves International…first class!

Callam Walsh

I contacted Golden Leaves as I needed quotes for a few different insurances. They were very friendly and helpful, and they talked me through everything. They are always happy to answer any questions I have and Its good to be able to have all my insurances in one place, an excellent service and I would recommend them to anyone.

Deborah Lomax

” Golden Leaves were a godsend in guiding me through the residency process; they booked my appointments, and ensured I had met all the requirements, including health cover to ensure a swift process. A special thank you to Victoria for her assistance’

Caroline Gibb

“ I would highly recommend Golden Leaves. Victoria has done an amazing job for me. They are professional, knowledgeable and friendly”

Throughout the month of November, Golden Leaves are offering clients €150 off all funeral plans, so if you are looking to get your residency paperwork in order, take away the stress and get in touch, their health insurance and funeral plans are approved for residency and visa applications and the team of in house experts are waiting to help you.