Dead ‘Covid patient’ found slumped in toilet in Italy hospital

Dead ‘Covid patient’ found slumped in hospital ward toilet in Italy, as virus numbers rage ‘out of control’

Shocking video footage shows a dead man sprawled on a bathroom floor in a makeshift hospital ward in Naples, Italy. The person filming can be heard saying: ‘This man is dead, this is Cardarelli Hospital. Here we are, the emergency department. This woman in her own piss and excrement, we don’t know if she’s dead or alive. The woman over there, we know nothing.’

Health officials are investigating the death of the man, who is thought to have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that the situation on many regions is spiralling out of control as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

He said: ‘The situation in Naples and in many areas of Campania is out of control. The central government needs to intervene because there is no time left.’

The shocking video emerged just days after Italy passed one million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health minister on Wednesday, November 11.

The country’s official death toll currently stands at 43,589, the sixth highest in the world.

