Christmas promotions get stranger with 130 empty bottles as a prize

RESPONSIBLE adults in the USA are being invited to win a Jameson Irish whiskey tree for Christmas which is nearly nine feet tall and made up from130 empty Jameson bottles.

Seven trees have been made, each featuring a lighting system, and are said to be ‘worth’ $5,000 (€4,200) and according to the promotion, if you place one in your window you will be the envy of all of the neighbours.

To win one of the seven Jameson whiskey trees, Irish whiskey lovers must explain why they deserve to bring a tree home to share with their friends and family this year in no more than 200 words.

A grand prize of $1,800 (€1,520) will be given to the person making the best response and all winners will receive a $45 (€38) whiskey token plus a visit by specialist technicians to set up the tree.

It will however be the winner’s responsibility to dismantle once the holiday period is over and to either find space to store 130 empty bottles or dispose of them responsibly.

