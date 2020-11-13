Call to protect Bernia from mass visits

REINICIEM BENISSA warned that the New Normal poses a threat to Sierra Bernia.

With restrictions on many leisure activities, interest in outdoor pursuits has grown and great numbers now visit the area, Reiniciem said.

The regional government should act on 2006 legislation declaring Sierra Bernia and Sierra Ferrer protected areas, the party added, pointing out that the Paseo Ecologico route is often crowded.

The Generalitat now needs to restrict visits as it has done with Javea’s Cova Tallada, Reiniciem declared.

