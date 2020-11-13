DESIGNER clothing brand Burberry, like most retailers had a poor first half of 2020 with sales down by 31 per cent to £878 million (€966 million) compared to the previous year.

Despite this, they still managed a £51 million (€56 million) profit although this was down by 75 per cent.

Things are beginning to recover as most of its stores in 59 countries, particularly in China, Korea and the USA have reopened and footfall has increased meaning that they have almost returned to pre-pandemic turnover.

