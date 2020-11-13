The Yorkshire Ripper Dies From COVID aged 74.

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has reportedly died this morning at HMP Frankland, Co Durham aged 74, he had been refusing treatment for deadly coronavirus and passed away at 1.10 am after his lungs finally collapsed. Strict coronavirus protocols in place mean he is thought to have spent his last moments alone as visitors were barred from his bedside.

Sutcliffe had spent almost 40 years locked up in Broadmoor and prison for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven others between 1975 and 1980. His five-year reign of terror in the north of England led to one of the biggest police manhunts of the 20th century. Confessing to cops after his eventual arrest, Sutcliffe notoriously claimed he was “a beast” driven on “by a devil” inside him.

A prison source said of his final moments: “No tears were shed. “His death was as pitiful as the vile life he had lived.”

