Breaking News – Road Rage stabbing in Madrid

ON Madrid’s Meneses de Arganzuela street on November 12, at 1.30pm two drivers, one from a black Citroen C4 and one from a Mini Cooper had a disagreement which ended in serious road rage, police are now hunting for the violent driver.

There is a third driver involved who decided to film the incident.

As the traffic dispute ended in horrific violence with the stabbing of one of the drivers.

In the footage recorded by the third driver, you can be seen how the C4 has stopped in front of the Mini to block the vehicle.

A dangerous manoeuvre started the anger between the pair and the driver of the Citroen decided to exasperate the driver of the Mini by stopping his vehicle in front of him.

The driver of the Mini didn’t consider the matter settled and began a full-speed chase through the streets of Arganzuela.

The man filming suspected that something serious could happen later if the two cars coincided again, and he was not mistaken.

When the witness returned to focus on the action the situation had escalated from just a case of road rage.

The guy in the C4, opens the door of the Mini and stabs the driver. He strikes him with several blows, but two hit the driver’s thigh accurately, leaving him badly injured and leaving him to fate while he returns to his car to flee the scene.

The witness, fortunately, just recorded the stabbing of the driver. A key element helping police to hunt down the stabber.

