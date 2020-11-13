Premier League Footballer Arrested on Suspicion of False Imprisonment and Rape, According to Reports.

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and rape. It is understood he was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home and has since been released while an investigation takes place, MailOnline reports. The publication claims it is aware of the player’s identity, but the name cannot be revealed for legal reasons. The incident is alleged to have taken place at his home last month.

A police spokesman has confirmed that officers had executed a warrant at an address and arrested a man on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment. Detectives said the man is no longer in their custody. They said: “He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.” The man cannot yet be named for legal reasons.

