Breaking News – €6k fine for arriving in Spain without a PCR test

BREAKING NEWS – There will be a €6k fine for anyone arriving in Spain without a negative PCR test, according to the Foreign Minister

Tourists and travellers arriving in Spain could face fines up to €6000 if they cannot produce a negative PCR test, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. In addition to the monetary sanctions, they will be required to undergo a rapid coronavirus test to determine whether they are negative.

“They are serious fines, dissuasive fine,” the minister said in a statement to Antena3.

As of November 23, a negative PCR test will be required of all travellers coming from any of the 65 ‘at-risk’ countries.

In an announcement to the Councillors of the Autonomous Communities on Wednesday, November 11, Illa confirmed that Spain will require a negative PCR- type coronavirus test from November 23 for all travellers coming from countries with high-risks of coronavirus in the 72 hours prior to arrival.

“At any time, the passenger may be requested to accredit the test result. The document must be the original, written in Spanish or English and may be presented in paper or electronic format.”

